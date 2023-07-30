Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Reduced by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,359 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 4.5% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.63 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

