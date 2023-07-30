Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.17. The stock had a trading volume of 957,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.33. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

