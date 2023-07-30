Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

