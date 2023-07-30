Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,573,000 after buying an additional 892,130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,812,000 after purchasing an additional 420,888 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.87. 590,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,134. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

