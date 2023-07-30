Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.87. 590,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,134. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.