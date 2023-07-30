Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,497 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,189,000 after buying an additional 14,144,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,233,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,896 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after buying an additional 1,170,313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,156,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,658,000 after purchasing an additional 583,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,402,000.

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.77. 1,380,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

