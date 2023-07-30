Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Raised by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,092 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.71. 5,026,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,568. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

