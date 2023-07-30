Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for approximately 1.2% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after buying an additional 46,105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.06. 57,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,923. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.79 and a 200-day moving average of $190.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $158.95 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6895 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

