Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.26. 1,863,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,667. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

