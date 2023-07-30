Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VB opened at $207.08 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.40. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

