Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s 8th Largest Position

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 99.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,890 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.05 on Friday, hitting $419.87. 2,702,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $401.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.43.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

