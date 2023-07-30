Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,300,000 after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.74. The company had a trading volume of 68,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,960. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.17. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.18 and a 1-year high of $161.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

