Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Stock Position Raised by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 112.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.68% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVOG opened at $96.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $795.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average of $89.68. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $77.54 and a 52 week high of $97.29.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

