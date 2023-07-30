Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000.

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

