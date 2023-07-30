Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Has $33.88 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $33,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $4.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,862. The company has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.93 and a 200-day moving average of $253.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

