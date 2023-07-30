Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Raised by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 90,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan Corp purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.45. 402,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,641. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.05.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

