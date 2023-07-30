Velas One Day Trading Volume Reaches $558,012.22 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $28.26 million and approximately $558,012.22 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014586 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000716 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,480,610,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,480,610,461 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

