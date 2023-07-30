VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Up 19.6% in July

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VEON stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.99. 14,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,600. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. VEON has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in VEON during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VEON by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of VEON by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,542,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 40,777 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

