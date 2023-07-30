VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Up 19.6% in July

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
VEON Stock Performance
VEON stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.99. 14,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,600. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. VEON has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
