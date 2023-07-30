Verge (XVG) Hits Market Cap of $78.31 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Verge has a market cap of $78.31 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,454.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.30 or 0.00320162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.84 or 0.00875400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.95 or 0.00546450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00064312 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00132063 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,590,619 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

