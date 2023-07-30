Verger Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verger Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 14.9% of Verger Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $459.22 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $439.16 and a 200 day moving average of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

