Verger Capital Management LLC Purchases 40,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Verger Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. SilverCrest Metals comprises approximately 0.9% of Verger Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,215,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,291,000 after buying an additional 8,792,269 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,187,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,893,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 518,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 862.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 314,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,866,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $809.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About SilverCrest Metals

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

(Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.