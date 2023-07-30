Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,954 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,004,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,629,000 after buying an additional 380,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 30,651,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,711,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

