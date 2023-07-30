Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.2% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

VZ stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

