Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 34,653 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,454,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $134,342,000 after buying an additional 625,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

