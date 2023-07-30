Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,777 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $686,464,000 after buying an additional 1,630,449 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 90,863,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,958,952. The firm has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

