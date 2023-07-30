Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $232.77. 3,595,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,571. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.09 and a 200 day moving average of $202.20. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

