Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.06. 237,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

