Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Short Interest Update

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,940,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 9,460,000 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,681. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 112.91% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

