Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Short Interest Down 18.7% in July

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VOXR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vox Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on Vox Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vox Royalty
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the 4th quarter worth about $3,174,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vox Royalty Trading Down 1.7 %
Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.
Vox Royalty Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.011 dividend. This is an increase from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.
About Vox Royalty
Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vox Royalty
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.