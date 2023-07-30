Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Short Interest Down 18.7% in July

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXRGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VOXR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vox Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on Vox Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vox Royalty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the 4th quarter worth about $3,174,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vox Royalty Trading Down 1.7 %

VOXR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,791. Vox Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.

Vox Royalty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.011 dividend. This is an increase from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

