Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Short Interest Down 18.7% in July

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VOXR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vox Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on Vox Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vox Royalty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the 4th quarter worth about $3,174,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vox Royalty Trading Down 1.7 %

VOXR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,791. Vox Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.

Vox Royalty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.011 dividend. This is an increase from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

About Vox Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.