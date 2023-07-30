voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
voxeljet Stock Up 0.6 %
VJET stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.14. voxeljet has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.
About voxeljet
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than voxeljet
- How to Use the MarketBeat ETF Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.