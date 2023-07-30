voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet Stock Up 0.6 %

VJET stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.14. voxeljet has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.

About voxeljet

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 38.77% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.

(Get Free Report)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.