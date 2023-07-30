VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,900 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 344,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 618,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,073,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 19.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 667,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the first quarter valued at about $8,747,000. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the second quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in VTEX during the first quarter worth about $3,245,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VTEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VTEX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on VTEX from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VTEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

VTEX Stock Performance

VTEX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 262,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,981. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.20. VTEX has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $5.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. Research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

VTEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.