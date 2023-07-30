W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.62 EPS

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62), RTT News reports. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. W. P. Carey updated its FY23 guidance to $5.32-$5.38 EPS.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.13. 2,140,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,136. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.75.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 205.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 61,366 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

