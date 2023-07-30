W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $22,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.45.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average is $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

