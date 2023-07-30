W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $35.00 – $36.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $35.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.4 – $16.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.58 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $35.00-$36.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $721.50.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $731.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $733.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $682.33. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $483.19 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 35.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

