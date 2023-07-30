Wafra Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wafra Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 34,671 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.6% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $44,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading downgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,993,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131,058. The company has a market capitalization of $166.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

