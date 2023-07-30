Wafra Inc. Has $75.90 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wafra Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,207 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 2.7% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wafra Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $75,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.04. 10,226,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,899,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.28.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

