Wafra Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wafra Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183,211 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.96. 6,681,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,103,522. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

