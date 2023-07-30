Wealthquest Corp Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wealthquest Corp reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $16,271,874,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.73. 3,409,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $196.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.34.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,226 shares of company stock worth $12,148,467. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

