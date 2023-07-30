Wealthquest Corp Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.87. 6,546,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,204,942. The stock has a market cap of $301.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.16.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

