Wealthquest Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealthquest Corp reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $86.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,638,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,937,104. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

