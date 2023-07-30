Wealthquest Corp Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,629,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,240,000 after purchasing an additional 737,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,599,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,964. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.