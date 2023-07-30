Wealthquest Corp Sells 30 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealthquest Corp lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $502.91. 2,930,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414,943. The company has a market cap of $468.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $482.30 and a 200 day moving average of $485.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

