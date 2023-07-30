Wells Fargo & Company Boosts GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target to $145.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GATX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.50.
GATX Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $125.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.05. GATX has a 52-week low of $84.96 and a 52-week high of $133.01.
Insider Activity at GATX
In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GATX news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth about $24,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,077,000 after acquiring an additional 151,621 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GATX by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 177,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,501,000 after acquiring an additional 144,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 803.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 131,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in GATX by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,677,000 after buying an additional 75,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
