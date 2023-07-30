Wells Fargo & Company Boosts GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target to $145.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GATX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.50.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $125.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.05. GATX has a 52-week low of $84.96 and a 52-week high of $133.01.

Insider Activity at GATX

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.02 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GATX will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GATX news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth about $24,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,077,000 after acquiring an additional 151,621 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GATX by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 177,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,501,000 after acquiring an additional 144,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 803.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 131,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in GATX by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,677,000 after buying an additional 75,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.