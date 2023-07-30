WESCAP Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $166.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

