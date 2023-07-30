WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

