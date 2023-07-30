WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.