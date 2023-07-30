WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $435,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,695,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after buying an additional 1,770,854 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,952,000 after buying an additional 1,742,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $93.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.15. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $93.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

