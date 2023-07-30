WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $709,000 Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 155.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 180,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

SPYX opened at $37.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.