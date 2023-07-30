WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $8.43 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SCZ opened at $61.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

