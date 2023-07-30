WESCAP Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics Price Performance

RLGT stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. 179,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,921. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $244.17 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 27.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Radiant Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.